First time in history trucks from Pak-Uzbek sides bring goods to increase transit trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday appreciated that for the first time in history trucks from Pakistani and Uzbekistan sides have brought in goods from Uzbekistan to Pakistan.

This is a historical day that after a year of efforts, two Pakistani and two Uzbek trucks bought goods from Uzbekistan to Pakistan, the Adviser Commerce said this on his official twitter account.

The Adviser said that this is the beginning of a new era of cooperation in enhancing trade and connectivity in the region. Witnessed the arrival of 1st consignment of trucks from Uzbekistan at Torkham border along with Pakistan's National Security Adviser, Dr.

Moeed Yusuf and Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Lt. Gen. Victor Makhmudov, he informed . Razak Dawood said that Trade and Connectivity are an important part of the Ministry of Commerce 'Silk Route Reconnect policy for Afghanistan, Central Asian Republics and beyond. The Ministry of Commerce would like to inform us that our Non-Energy imports have been on the decline during July-October 2021 (on a month-on-month basis). This is a welcome trend which bodes well for the Trade Deficit and the Current Account Deficit.