First Train of Arctic LNG 2 Project Completed by 78% - Novatek

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The first train of Novatek-led Arctic LNG 2 liquefied natural gas project was 78% completed at the end of 2021, while the entire project is 59% ready, the Russian gas producer said on Thursday.

"At the end of 2021, the overall completion of the Arctic LNG 2 project was estimated at 59%, and the construction of the first train at 78%," according to Novatek.

Arctic LNG 2, located offshore near the remote Gydan Peninsula in northwestern Siberia, is expected to have three LNG liquefaction trains with a total annual capacity of 19.8 million tonnes and at least 1.6 million tonnes of stable gas condensate. Its first LNG supply is expected by 2023.

Russia's Novatek holds a 60% stake in the project, while the rest is distributed among France's TotalEnergies (10%), China's CNOOC (10%), China's CNPC (10%), and a Mitsui-JOGMEC consortium, Japan Arctic LNG (10%).