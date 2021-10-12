First truck with Pakistani goods reaches Turkey via Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Razak Dawood Tuesday announced with pleasure that the first truck of National Logistic Cell (NLC), with Pakistani goods reached Turkey via Iran.

He tweeted here on Tuesday that the NLC truck had left Karachi on September 28 and reached Istanbul on October 7, covering the distance of 5300 kilometres.

"I am very pleased to announce that under the TIR treaty, the first NLC truck, transporting commodities from Pakistan, reached Turkey via Iran.

The NLC truck left Karachi on Sept 28 and reached Istanbul on Oct 7 covering a distance of 5300 kilometres," he tweeted.

The adviser said that this was the beginning of new era of connectivity under Ministry of Commerce's regional connectivity policy and urged exporters to use the facility to save cost and time as well.

"This is the beginning of new era of connectivity under MoC's regional connectivity policy. I will urge exporters to use the facility will save cost and time as well," he tweeted.