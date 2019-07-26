UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First TurkStream Pipeline Expected To Launch January 1, 2020 - Russian Energy Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:44 PM

First TurkStream Pipeline Expected to Launch January 1, 2020 - Russian Energy Minister

The first pipeline of the TurkStream gas project is expected to launch January 1, 2020, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday

ANTALYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The first pipeline of the TurkStream gas project is expected to launch January 1, 2020, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"We expect [the launch to take place] on January 1, 2020," Novak told reporters, when asked when the first pipeline would launch.

The minister noted that the date of the second pipeline launch would depend on when relevant gas transporting infrastructure would be constructed in Europe. Novak added that the expansion of Bulgarian gas transport system for accepting gas through the TurkStream was being carried out in accordance with the schedule.

"There are agreements between Gazprom and the Bulgarian Energy Ministry, a road map has been signed, and the project is being implemented in compliance with the road map," Novak stressed, commenting on concerns about receiving infrastructure construction in Bulgaria.

The TurkStream twin gas pipeline is expected to have a maximum annual capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters (1.1 trillion cubic feet). The first leg will deliver Russian gas under the Black Sea to Turkey, while the second leg is expected to carry gas to Southern and Central Europe, but its route has not been determined yet.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Turkey Road Bulgaria January Gas 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

The Super-Stylish Vivo S1 is Now Official in Pakis ..

3 minutes ago

Joint Statement by the United Arab Emirates and th ..

16 minutes ago

Tunisia prepares for polls after death of presiden ..

2 minutes ago

Ireland set 182 to win England Test at Lord's

2 minutes ago

Indian villagers beat tigress to death after attac ..

2 minutes ago

NAB returns to respective departments a sum of ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.