First TurkStream Pipeline Expected to Launch January 1, 2020 - Russian Energy Minister

ANTALYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The first pipeline of the TurkStream gas project is expected to launch January 1, 2020, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"We expect [the launch to take place] on January 1, 2020," Novak told reporters, when asked when the first pipeline would launch.

The minister noted that the date of the second pipeline launch would depend on when relevant gas transporting infrastructure would be constructed in Europe. Novak added that the expansion of Bulgarian gas transport system for accepting gas through the TurkStream was being carried out in accordance with the schedule.

"There are agreements between Gazprom and the Bulgarian Energy Ministry, a road map has been signed, and the project is being implemented in compliance with the road map," Novak stressed, commenting on concerns about receiving infrastructure construction in Bulgaria.

The TurkStream twin gas pipeline is expected to have a maximum annual capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters (1.1 trillion cubic feet). The first leg will deliver Russian gas under the Black Sea to Turkey, while the second leg is expected to carry gas to Southern and Central Europe, but its route has not been determined yet.