First Vessel Carrying 60,804 Metric Tons Wheat To Reach Karachi On Wednesday

Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:33 PM

First vessel carrying 60,804 metric tons wheat to reach Karachi on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The first vessel carrying about 60, 804 metric tons of wheat from Ukraine will reach Karachi port on Wednesday, which will help in further strengthening the local reserves of grain, smooth supply of flour on sustainable prices across the country.

This reveals the determinations of government to ensure relief to masses in wake of ongoing price hike of wheat flour in the country, said a press release issued here Tuesday.

It said that Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam had also visited the Department of Plant Protection (DPP), to supervise the efforts of his ministry in order to ensure hassle free wheat import.

He was apprised that proactive approach has been opted, which resulted in strong coordination between public and private sector institutions both in Pakistan and the countries from wheat imported.

The minister appreciated the extraordinary efforts of the Ministry which realized timely wheat import.

Earlier, Omar Hamid Khan, the Federal Secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security Ministry had also visited Karachi and have consultations with all stakeholders involved in wheat import-chain including Karachi Port Trust, wheat importers, Plant Quarantine authorities and Sindh Government.

He assured full support of the government to the private sector to deliver timely wheat supply to mills for curbing high prices of wheat flour.

He reiterated that wheat was staple food and the government would take all necessary measures to keep it in the buying power of masses. The Federal Secretary insisted on urgent clearance of wheat from Karachi port after mandatory inspections and quick transportation to the whole country.

The first eight vessels carrying around 500,000 metric tons of wheat will reach Karachi port by last week of September 2020.

