First Vessel Of Imported Wheat To Reach By Next Week

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:00 PM

First vessel of imported wheat to reach by next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The first vessel carrying abou 60t,804 metric tons of wheat is expected to arrived on August 26, while, second shipment of 65,000 metric tons (MT) will be arrived on August 28 which help strength local reserves of grains.

The Ministry of National food Security and Research (NFSR) Wednesday said Department of Plant Protection (DPP) has so far issued import permit to 380 private importers for 1,576,000 tons.

Meanwhile, Letters of Credit (LCs) are opened and two are under process. Nine vessels have been booked up to October, 2020 for approximately 65,000 metric tons metric tons each.

The 3rd container carrying 69,000 metric tons of wheat is expected to turn up on September 8th, similarly 4th vessel with 55,000 MT of wheat will reach Pakistan on 12th September.

The 5th shipment with 65,000 MT of wheat will arrive on September 17, 2020. 6th vessel with 65,000 MT will disembark on 19th September, 2020. Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has invited international tenders for the import of 1.5 MMT of wheat.

It is expected that first shipment of imported wheat through TCP will reach during the second week of October.

