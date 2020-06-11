Fiscal deficit falls to 4% of GDP in 9 months: Economic Survey

After sharp deterioration in Fiscal Year 2019, the fiscal outcomes during the current fiscal year remained strong which resulted in reduction of fiscal deficit to 4 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) against 5.1 percent of GDP in comparable period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :After sharp deterioration in Fiscal Year 2019, the fiscal outcomes during the current fiscal year remained strong which resulted in reduction of fiscal deficit to 4 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) against 5.1 percent of GDP in comparable period of last year.

Government's stringent fiscal strategy to improve the revenues along with expenditure rationalization helped in improving all fiscal indicators particularly, the imbalances on fiscal side reverted to the path of fiscal discipline and fiscal consolidation, according to Pakistan Economic Survey (2019-20) launched by Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here on Thursday.

The survey added that a remarkable turnaround is visible in Primary balance, which posted a surplus of Rs 194 billion during July-March, FY2020 against the deficit of Rs 463 billion.

Overall, the improvement in fiscal account is largely attributed to higher provincial surplus and sharp rise in non-tax revenues.

Federal board of Revenue (FBR) tax collection grew by 10.8 percent to Rs 3,300.6 billion during July-April, FY2020 against Rs 2,980.0 billion in the comparable period last year.

Various policy measures such as charging sales tax on more items at retail price under 3rd schedule, reinstatement of taxes on telecom services, an upward revision of tax rates on various salary slabs, an upward revision in the Federal excise duty (FED) rates and end of preferential treatment for certain sectors provided impetus to tax collection were taken during FY 2020.

Non-tax revenues grew sharply during July-March, FY2020 on the back of SBP profit and rise in receipt of telecom licenses renewal fees.

It stood at Rs 1,095.6 billion during JulyMarch, FY2020 against Rs 421.6 billion in the same period of FY2019. Thus, total revenues grew by 30.9 percent during July-March, FY2020 against 0.04 percent growth in the comparable period of FY2019.

Total expenditures grew by 15.8 percent during July-March, FY2020 over the same period last year. Within total, current expenditure posted 16.9 percent growth in nine months of current fiscal on account of higher mark-up payments, grants for social spending and expenditures on social protection.

Similarly, Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) spending witnessed a significant rise both at federal and provincial levels. Overall PSDP expenditures grew by 24.9 percent during July-March, FY2020 over previous year.

Fiscal position till March, 2020 indicated improved fiscal performance, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought significant challenges for the economy; in particular, fiscal accounts are expected to come under significant pressure.

At present, the government is increasing the expenditures on public health and strengthening social safety net programs, along with introducing various other measures to lessen the impact of the COVID-19 on economy. Similarly, achieving revenue targets of both tax and non-tax segments would be challenging due to disruption in economic activity. The short term economic impact of COVID-19 is expected to be significant creating large fiscal and external financing needs.