UrduPoint.com

Fiscal Deficit Recorded At 3.8% In 3 Quarters

Faizan Hashmi Published May 30, 2022 | 03:18 PM

Fiscal deficit recorded at 3.8% in 3 quarters

The country's fiscal deficit was recorded at 3.8 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year compared to the 3 percent deficit recorded during the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The country's fiscal deficit was recorded at 3.8 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year compared to the 3 percent deficit recorded during the corresponding period of last year.

The deficit during July-March (2021-22) stood at Rs 2,565.6 billion compared to the deficit of Rs 1,652.0 billion during July-March (2020-21), says Monthly Economic Update and Outlook, May 2022 released by finance ministry.

The increase in deficit has been observed on account of the higher expenditures due to the rise in subsidies and grants. It is expected that the expenditure side would come under further pressure in the remaining months of the current fiscal year.

Similarly, the Primary balance posted a deficit of Rs 447.2 billion against the surplus of Rs 451.8 billion during the period under review.

Meanwhile, on the revenue side, tax collection has been currently showing a remarkable performance by posting a growth of 29 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year.

The first ten months' data shows that the revenue collection has surpassed the target by Rs 237 billion.

This is despite tax relief measures which have impacted revenue collection by approximately Rs 73 billion just in the month of April 2022.

Total revenues grew by 17.7 percent in July-March (FY-2022) against the growth of 6.5 percent recorded in the same period of last year.

Higher growth in revenues has been achieved on the back of the significant rise in tax collection, the outlooks says adding, total tax collection (Federal & provincial) increased by 28.

1 percent whereas non-tax collection declined by 14.3 percent during the period under review.

FBR has taken various policy and administrative measures which paid off in terms of improved tax collection during the current fiscal year. It is expected that with the current growth momentum, FBR would be able to achieve its target during FY 2022.

Total expenditure witnessed a sharp rise of 27.0 percent during Jul-Marc FY2022 against a 4.2 percent rise in the same period of last year.

Higher growth in total expenditure during the period has been observed on account of 21.2 percent growth in current spending and 54.6 percent increase in development expenditures.

The government is taking all possible measure to counter the downside risks associated with the economy, which currently has been facing challenges to sustain growth it had achieved during the fiscal year 2021-22, says Monthly Economic Update and Outlook, May 2022 released here.

"Although the economy of Pakistan has achieved GDP growth of 5.97 percent in FY2022, but the fiscal situation and external sector performance are making it difficult to sustain and impacting the growth outlook in coming year," noted the report.

It says, the International commodity prices were on rising trend and expected to increase further, adding the pass-through of the increase in global commodity prices was somewhat contained due to government measures. Even then it is expected that Consumer price Index (CPI) inflation will remain in double digit in May 2022.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Same Price April May FBR All Government Billion

Recent Stories

IG Railways takes notice of physical assault on wo ..

IG Railways takes notice of physical assault on woman

2 minutes ago
 Global warming may lead to shorter flower life: st ..

Global warming may lead to shorter flower life: study

2 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif directs strict implementation of ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif directs strict implementation of official flour prices

2 minutes ago
 Training session for intending Hajj pilgrims conti ..

Training session for intending Hajj pilgrims continues

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan keen to emulate China's development refor ..

Pakistan keen to emulate China's development reforms in trade, agriculture: PM S ..

15 minutes ago
 PM to embark on three-day official visit to Turkey ..

PM to embark on three-day official visit to Turkey tomorrow

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.