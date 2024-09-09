- Home
- Business
- News
- Fiscal discipline essential for economic growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb
Fiscal Discipline Essential For Economic Growth; Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 11:14 PM
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Monday said that the country’s economy was heading towards the right direction, the currency was stable, the inflation rate reached single digit and remittances and exports were all the time high during July and August
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Monday said that the country’s economy was heading towards the right direction, the Currency was stable, the inflation rate reached single digit and remittances and exports were all the time high during July and August.
Responding to calling attention notices of Senator Mohsin Aziz, and Senator Zeeshan Khanzada in the Senate's session about the issue of shrinking of loans, surging of debts in the private sector and the process of digitalization of FBR, the minister said that upholding fiscal discipline was a key to the economic growth, adding “Our revenue and exports would increase while borrowing would decrease if we preserve fiscal discipline”.
He said that the government has allocated subsidies for the SME sector in the budget 2024-25, adding the digitization process of FBR was underway on the fast track.
The Finance Minister said agriculture, and Information Technology sectors have been prioritized, while the country cannot be run through charity and everyone will have to pay tax.
The minister stressed the need for structural reforms, adding “If we succeed in reforming the state-owned enterprises and energy sector it would be the last programme of the IMF.”
Recent Stories
Neelum Valley Highway to boost local economy: AJK PM
FBR, LUMS sign MoU on machine learning & data analytics
Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora message on ..
Inflow of workers’ remittance increases 40.5% during August
Pakistani team shines by grabbing two bronze medals in Nomad Games
IRSA issue referred to relevant NA committee on Tarar's suggestion
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
Police arrests car lifter in injured condition
Shujaat, Ejaz condole with Governor Punjab
Customs Dept destroys 87 tonnes of smuggled contraband
Work on passport office in Wazirabad to be started after budget's allocation: Mi ..
NA passes Bill to amend National University of Technology Act, 2018
More Stories From Business
-
FBR, LUMS sign MoU on machine learning & data analytics5 minutes ago
-
Inflow of workers’ remittance increases 40.5% during August1 hour ago
-
SCICI organizes seminar "How to Get Business Leads"2 hours ago
-
Battery maker Northvolt to cut jobs, slash operations2 hours ago
-
Aramco has not commissioned any site in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
CCP approves acquisition of shares in Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company2 hours ago
-
FWCCI demands reduction in interest rate2 hours ago
-
PDWP KP approves projects worth Rs.3.5bn4 hours ago
-
UAF approves budget of Rs 16,070.330m for FY 2024-254 hours ago
-
Stocks, dollar recover from US jobs disappointment4 hours ago
-
PCCC appreciates CCRI for approval of three cotton varieties4 hours ago
-
Myanmar builds first rice bran oil plant to boost local oil self-sufficiency4 hours ago