UrduPoint.com

Fiscal Performance Remains Satisfactory: Economic Outlook

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Fiscal performance remains satisfactory: Economic Outlook

Despite considerable challenges both on domestic and external fronts, the fiscal sector performance remained satisfactory, according to the latest report released by the Finance Ministry here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Despite considerable challenges both on domestic and external fronts, the fiscal sector performance remained satisfactory, according to the latest report released by the Finance Ministry here on Tuesday.

"The government has been able to restrict the fiscal deficit in terms of GDP (gross domestic product) at the same level as last year while the Primary balance remained in surplus," says the monthly Economic Update and Outlook for January 2023.

According to the report, the improvement is largely attributed to the government's prudent expenditure management strategy, which resulted in a 3.9 percent decline in federal non-mark-up expenditures on the back of a decline in subsidies and grants.

The current policy stance has enabled the government to increase expenditures on vulnerable segments of society through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and Poverty Alleviation Fund.

On the revenue side, despite slowdown in economic activity, tax and non-tax collection has improved.

Particularly, the FBR (Federal board of Revenue) tax collections have maintained its growth trajectory above 18 percent during first seven months of current fiscal year. Encouragingly, domestic tax collection, in particular direct taxes are growing at rapid pace indicating effective implementation of administrative and enforcement measures.

"Although risks to domestic resource mobilization efforts persist due to economic activity and growth slowdown. However, continuing efforts to boost tax collection would aid in meeting the full year target. Similarly, recently enacted PKR 170 billion additional taxes may support further improving the tax collection," the report added.

The stabilization policy of the government has been successful in improving current account deficit by 67 percent reduction during first seven months of the current fiscal year whereas the non-markup current expenditures are also significantly reduced to contain fiscal deficit.

During the first half of the current fiscal year, interest payments on the government's debt significantly contribute to the total expenditures, which can limit the government's fiscal space to carry out its normal operations, investments, and social and structural policies if the trend continues.

A couple of weeks ago, the market has corrected to minimize the difference between inter-bank and open market exchange rates whereas more recently, it is corrected by 5 percent appreciation of the Pakistani Rupee given its economic fundamentals, according to the report.

It said inflation is anticipated to remain high in the coming months before easing out gradually. It is expected that inflation will remain around 28 to 30 percent in coming months. The key reasons are uncertain political and economic environment, pass through of Currency depreciation, recent rise in energy prices and increase in administered prices.

On agriculture side, as of now, the favourable weather conditions and the uptake of inputs by the farmers are expected to play their positive role in meeting the wheat target of 28.4 million Tonnes. Further, the disbursements made under the Kissan package will have positive impact on the agriculture productivity and overall economic activity.

For January, LSM is expected to grow as compared to the previous month, partly due to seasonal factors. Measured on YoY basis, LSM output may marginally decline, mainly due to the high base effect in the reference period.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather Exchange Agriculture Same Pakistani Rupee January May FBR Market Government Wheat Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

New UAE ambassadors sworn-in before UAE President

4 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah

5 minutes ago
 Govt cuts down POL prices by Rs5 per litre

Govt cuts down POL prices by Rs5 per litre

54 minutes ago
 California State assembly members call on Governor ..

California State assembly members call on Governor Punjab

11 minutes ago
 Transnistria's Defense Ministry Launches 3-Month M ..

Transnistria's Defense Ministry Launches 3-Month Military Training Camp

11 minutes ago
 Nagori dairy sealed for overcharging milk prices

Nagori dairy sealed for overcharging milk prices

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.