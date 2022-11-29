Fish and fish preparations valuing $134.596 mln exported in 04 months

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Fish and fish preparations exports from the country during the first four months of the current financial year grew by 39.65 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-October, 2022 about 50,885 metric tons of fish and fish products valuing $134.596 million were exported as compared to the exports of 36,088 metric tons worth $96.384 million in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, 26,747 metric tons of meat and meat products worth $129.197 million were also exported during the period under review as against the exports of 24,256 metric tons valuing $104.558 million in the same period last year.

During the last four months of the current financial year, meat and meat preparations exports from the country witnessed about 23.56 percent increase as compared the exports of same period last year.

Meanwhile, the country fetched $545.708 million by exporting about 965,360 metric tons of rice as against the exports of $594.

600 million and of 1.091 million tons of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

Rice exports from the country during the period under review recorded negative growth of 8.22 percent as compared to the exports of the same period last year, whereas overall food group exports recorded about 4.27 percent increase and food commodities worth $1.493 billion exported in four months of the current financial year.

In the last four months of the current financial year about 173,684 metric tons of Basmati Rice worth $181.852 million also exported as compared to the exports of 229,791 metric tons valuing $198.526 million in the same period last year.

On the other hand, over 791,676 metric tons of rice other than Basmati valuing $363.856 million also exported in the last four months as against the exports of 861,199 metric tons valuing 386.074 million in the same period last year.