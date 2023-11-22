Open Menu

Fish Exports Earn $123 Mln For Pakistan In 4 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Fish exports earn $123 mln for Pakistan in 4 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Pakistan earned $123.861 million by exporting 54,451 metric tonnes of fish and fish preparations during the first four months of the current fiscal year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

AS compared to the exports of $134.78 million during July-October (2022-23), the fish exports during the July-October (2023-23) witnessed declined of 7.96, according to PBS data.

In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations however increased by 7.03 percent during the first four months when compared to exports of $50,873 million during last fiscal year.

On a year-on-year basis, the seafood exports decreased by 25.16 percent to $40.797 million in October 2023 as compared to the exports of $54.516 million in October 2022.

In terms of quantity, the exports witnessed a 17.41 percent decrease by going down from 20,025 metric tonnes last year to 16,648 metric tonnes this year.

On a month-on-month basis, the seafood exports declined by 6.70 percent when compared to the exports of $43.726 million in September, according to the PBS data.

In terms of quantity, fish exports went down by 3.

57 percent in October 2023 compared to the exports of 17,264 metric tonnes in September.

The overall food group exports from the country during the first four months of the current financial year grew by 30.29 per cent to $ 1.944 billion as compared to the exports of $1.492 billion during the corresponding period of last year.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s merchandize trade deficit contracted by 34.70 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The Trade deficit from July-October (2023-24) was recorded at $7.416 billion as against the deficit of $11.356 billion in July–October (2022-23), showing negative growth of 34.70 per cent.

During the period under review, the exports increased by 0.66 per cent to $9.617 billion compared to the exports of $9.554 billion during the corresponding period of last year, according to the latest PBS data.

On the other hand, the imports narrowed by 18.54 per cent and were recorded at $17.033 billion compared to $20.910 billion last year.

