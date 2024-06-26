Open Menu

Fish Exports Earn $379.2 Mln In 11 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Fish exports earn $379.2 mln in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Pakistan earned $ 379.207 million by exporting 185,0007 metric tonnes of  fish and  fish preparations during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

AS compared to the exports of $ 456.668 million during July-May (2022-23), the fish exports during the July-May (2023-24) witnessed declined of 16.96 percent, according to PBS data.

In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations decreased by 5.44 percent during the period under review compared to exports of 195,642 metric tonnes during last fiscal year.

On a year-on-year basis, the  seafood exports decreased by 26.74 percent to $37.053 million in May 2024 as compared to the exports of $50.578 million in May 2023.

In terms of quantity, the exports witnessed a 15.

02 percent decrease by going down from 22,081 metric tonnes last year to 18,765 metric tonnes this year.

On a month-on-month basis, the  seafood exports declined by 14.99 percent when compared to the exports of $43.586 million in April, according to the PBS data.

In terms of quantity, fish exports decreased by 8.78 percent in May compared to the exports of 20,571 metric tonnes in April 2024.

The overall food group exports from Pakistan increased by 46.42 percent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Food exports during July-May (2023-24) were recorded at $ 6,825.932 million as compared to the exports of $ 4,662.030 million in July-May (2022-23), according to latest PBS data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports April May From Million

Recent Stories

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Battin ..

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings

1 hour ago
 Technology is trending towards sustainability, and ..

Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..

1 hour ago
 Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakis ..

Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister

1 hour ago
 realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realm ..

Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

3 hours ago
 Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

3 hours ago
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark bir ..

FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

18 hours ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

18 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business