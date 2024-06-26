Fish exports earn $379.2 mln in 11 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Pakistan earned $ 379.207 million by exporting 185,0007 metric tonnes of fish and fish preparations during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

AS compared to the exports of $ 456.668 million during July-May (2022-23), the fish exports during the July-May (2023-24) witnessed declined of 16.96 percent, according to PBS data.

In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations decreased by 5.44 percent during the period under review compared to exports of 195,642 metric tonnes during last fiscal year.

On a year-on-year basis, the seafood exports decreased by 26.74 percent to $37.053 million in May 2024 as compared to the exports of $50.578 million in May 2023.

In terms of quantity, the exports witnessed a 15.

02 percent decrease by going down from 22,081 metric tonnes last year to 18,765 metric tonnes this year.

On a month-on-month basis, the seafood exports declined by 14.99 percent when compared to the exports of $43.586 million in April, according to the PBS data.

In terms of quantity, fish exports decreased by 8.78 percent in May compared to the exports of 20,571 metric tonnes in April 2024.

The overall food group exports from Pakistan increased by 46.42 percent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Food exports during July-May (2023-24) were recorded at $ 6,825.932 million as compared to the exports of $ 4,662.030 million in July-May (2022-23), according to latest PBS data.