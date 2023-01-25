UrduPoint.com

Fish Exports Increase By 12.23% To $224.9 Million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 12.23 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The country earned $224.982 million from seafood exports during July-December (2022-23) against the exports of US $200.473 million in July-December (2021-22), showing growth of around 12.23 percent, PBS reported.

In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations increased by 18.61 percent going up from 74,626 metric tons last year to 88,517 metric tons in the first six months of last year.

On a year-on-year basis, the seafood exports decreased by 21.54 percent to $39.206 million in December 2022 as compared to the exports of $49.971 million during December 2021.

In terms of quantity, the exports witnessed a 5.67 percent decrease going down from 17,895 metric tons last year to 16,880 metric tons this year.

On a month-on-month basis, the seafood exports declined by 23.42 percent when compared to the exports of $51.

198 million in November, according to the PBS data.

In terms of quantity, fish exports went down by 18.71 percent in December 2022 compared to the exports of 20,382 metric tons in November 2022.

The overall food exports from the country were recorded at $2,325.474 million during July-December (2022-23) against the exports of $2,481.010 million recorded during July-December 2021, showing negative growth of 6.27 percent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the trade deficit witnessed a decline of 32.65 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during July-December (2022-23) was recorded at $17.133 billion against the deficit of $25.438 billion in July-December (2021-22), a decline of 32.65 percent.

The exports during the period were recorded at $14.249 billion against $15.125 billion last year, showing a decline of 5.79 percent.

On the other hand, the imports witnessed a sharp decline of 22.63 percent falling from $40.563 billion last year to $31.382 billion during the current fiscal year.

