Open Menu

Fish Market's Relocation Welcomed

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 09:10 PM

Fish market's relocation welcomed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (LCCI) former Executive Committee member Zeshan Sohail Malik here Sunday lauded the Punjab Chief Minister and the district administration for the relocation of the fish market.

He stated that this significant step would alleviate longstanding issues faced by both the trading community and local residents.

He highlighted that the fish market had become a source of major problems, including severe traffic congestion, poor sanitation, and environmental pollution in the area.

The relocation will bring much-needed relief to the residents and create a more conducive environment for business operations.

The former EC member praised the government’s commitment to addressing public welfare and trader concerns through such pragmatic actions. He expressed hope that similar initiatives would continue to improve civic and commercial conditions. Commending the swift and effective response of the Punjab Chief Minister and district administration, he remarked that such measures would further strengthen public confidence in the government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Business Poor Punjab Traffic Sunday Market Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

12 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

1 day ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

1 day ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

1 day ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

1 day ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

1 day ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

1 day ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 day ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From Business