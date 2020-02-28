UrduPoint.com
Fish Worth $253.145 Mln, Meat 185.087 Mln Exported In Seven Months

Muhammad Irfan 55 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:26 PM

Exports of fish and fish preparations from the country during first seven months of current financial year grew by 16.52% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Exports of fish and fish preparations from the country during first seven months of current financial year grew by 16.52% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-January, 2019-20 about 107,053 metric tons of fish and fish products valuing $253.145 million exported as against 94,919 metric tons worth of $217.255 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, country earned $185.087 million by exporting 49,883 metric tons of meat and meat products in seven months which, was stood at $121.468 million and 33,280 metric tons during the same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

During the period under review exports of meat and meat preparations witnessed 52.38% increase as compared the exports of same period of last year, it added.

During last seven months of current financial year food group exports from the country witnessed about 5.71 percent increase as food commodities worth $2.608 billion exported as compared the exports of $2.467 billion of same period of last year.

The other food commodities that recorded positive growth in their respective exports included rice 15.10%, vegetables 50.39 percent, meat and meat preparation 52 percent.

Meanwhile, the food group imports into the country during the period under review decreased by 11.81percent and it was recorded at $3.054 billion as against the imports of $3.463 billion of same period of last year.

The imports of food commodities that registered negative growth included milk milk, cream and food for infants reduced by 29.20 %, dry fruit nuts 21.65 %, soybean oil by 11.36% and palm oil by 9.03%, wheat unmilled 0.20%.

