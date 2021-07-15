Fisheries negotiations at the WTO: the challenges

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :For 20 years, members of the World Trade Organization (WTO) have been trying to negotiate an agreement to ban subsidies that favour overfishing and threaten the industry's sustainability.

Numerous sticking points remain.

Below are some of the challenges the negotiators face: - WTO under pressure - The WTO is the only organisation that can set and enforce global agreements on limiting subsidies that distort competition, which is why the task of setting rules on fisheries subsidies has fallen under its remit.

The organisation has been working on drawing them up since the 2001 launch of the Doha Development Agenda, a round of WTO trade negotiations aimed at improving the trading prospects of developing countries.

In September 2015, the adoption by world leaders of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) gave the issue renewed urgency.

Member countries failed to reach an agreement before the end of 2020 -- the deadline that was set in the UN's SDGs -- despite an intensification of negotiations last year.

But new WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has made clinching the long-awaited fisheries deal by the end of this year a priority.

- Fish stocks threatened - Fish stocks are at risk of collapse in numerous regions of the world because of overfishing, according to the latest data from the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization, the WTO said.

Thirty-four percent of global stocks are overfished, compared to just 10 percent in 1974, which suggests they are being exploited at a rate far faster than they can recover.

Declining fish stocks threatens to exacerbate poverty and endanger coastal communities dependent on fishing. Around 39 million people in the world depend on fishing for their livelihoods, the organisation says.

"Healthy seas are also important for food security, with fish providing 20 percent of animal protein needs on average for 3.3 billion people," the WTO said.

- Subsidies - In theory, fishing should be limited by the environment itself; if fish stocks are low, it follows that fishing will take more time and cost more money.

But the WTO said the problem is that often government funding keeps unprofitable fleets at sea.

Some of these subsidies encourage fishing which is "illegal, undeclared and non-regulated", the WTO said, further contributing to the overfishing problem.

Global fisheries subsidies are estimated at between $14 billion and $54 billion a year.

According to a study published at the end of June by the NGO Oceana, China, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the United States, Thailand, Taiwan, Spain, Indonesia and Norway are the top providers of what it calls "harmful" fisheries subsidies, amounting to a cumulative total of $15.4 billion in 2018.

The EU as a whole gives out $2 billion, which would make it the third largest provider, behind China ($5.9 billion) and Japan ($2.1 billion), according to the NGO.