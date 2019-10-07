UrduPoint.com
Fitch Downgrades Aramco Rating From 'A+' to 'A' With Stable Outlook - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The credit rating company Fitch said in a statement on Friday that it has downgraded Saudi Arabia state oil company Aramco's credit rating from 'A+' to 'A' after an earlier downgrade of the country's sovereign rating, citing repercussions from last month's attack on its oil facilities.

"Fitch Ratings has downgraded Saudi Arabian Oil Company's (Saudi Aramco) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A' from 'A+' following the downgrade of Saudi Arabia (A/Stable)," Fitch said.

The credit rating company said the outlook on Aramco was "stable."

On September 14, Aramco temporarily lost production of 5.7 million barrels per day of crude in an attack on its Abqaiq oil processing facility and the Khurais oilfield.

Fitch explained that its decision to downgrade Aramco's credit rating took into account the increasing geopolitical tensions in the middle East and Saudi Arabia's continued fiscal deficit, among other factors.

"We have downgraded Saudi Aramco's IDR to 'A' given the rating is capped by that of the sovereign to reflect interdependency between the two and the influence the state exerts on the company through strategic direction, dividends and taxation," Fitch said.

Aramco said it has managed to restore full production to both facilities since the September 14 attack.

Yemen-based Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack, but the United States and some of its allies have blamed Iran. Tehran has denied the allegations it has anything to do with the attack on the Saudi oil facilities.

