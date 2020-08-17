UrduPoint.com
Fitch Ratings Affirm Well Considered Economic Policies: Finance Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

The Finance Ministry on Monday said that maintaining Pakistan's sovereign rating at "B" negative with stable outlook by Fitch Ratings was a clear affirmation of the government's well considered and effective economic and financial policies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Finance Ministry on Monday said that maintaining Pakistan's sovereign rating at "B" negative with stable outlook by Fitch Ratings was a clear affirmation of the government's well considered and effective economic and financial policies.

The Fitch Ratings on Monday maintained Pakistan's sovereign rating at "B-" with a "Stable Outlook", which further confirms Moody's assessment published earlier this month.

The Finance Ministry in a tweet said that once again, this is a clear affirmation of the government's well considered and effective economic and financial policies in some of the most challenging circumstances in living memory created by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"Fitch Ratings has maintained Pakistan's sovereign rating at "B-" with a "Stable Outlook", which further confirms Moody's assessment published earlier this month. Once again, this is a clear affirmation of the Government's well considered and effective economic and financial policies in some of the most challenging circumstances in living memory created by the Covid-19 Pandemic," the finance ministry tweeted.

