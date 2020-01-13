UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fitch Ratings Affirmed Pakistan's Sovereign Credit Rating At B- With A Stable Outlook

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:54 PM

Fitch Ratings affirmed Pakistan's sovereign credit rating at B- with a stable outlook

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pakistan's sovereign credit rating at B- with a Stable Outlook

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ):Fitch Ratings has affirmed Pakistan's sovereign credit rating at B- with a Stable Outlook.

Fitch takes note of the improved external resilience due to the policy actions taken by the government, said a press release issued here by ministry of finance.

Going forward, Fitch forecasts further narrowing of the current account deficit to 2.1 percent of GDP in FY20 and 1.9 percent in FY21, from 4.9 percent in the last fiscal year.

The rating agency has also appreciated the adoption of a flexible exchange rate by the State Bank of Pakistan.

According to Fitch, with the reform agenda on track as evident from the successful review of the arrangement with the IMF, the government is consolidating public finances though stronger revenue growth, broadening of tax base and increased documentation of the economy.

Fitch has also acknowledged improved fiscal discipline, ensured by the recently introduced Public Financial Management Act and the steps taken by the government to manage domestic debt risks following cessation of borrowing from the State Bank of Pakistan.

The country's progress on business reforms, reflected in the country's move from 136th to 108th in the World Bank's latest Ease of Doing Business survey is also noted as a significant achievement.

Going forward, Fitch Ratings expects continuation of policies to further ease external account vulnerabilities, strengthening of fiscal consolidation and further improvement in business environment as key drivers for enhanced economic stability.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF World Bank Exchange Business State Bank Of Pakistan Progress From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Prime Minister ..

26 minutes ago

Norwich sign Hoffenheim midfielder Rupp

12 minutes ago

Moroccan giants Wydad cut ties with Serbian coach

12 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Japan&#039;s Prime Mini ..

56 minutes ago

Govt working on ML-1 project, economic zones for c ..

12 minutes ago

Quick US-Led Coalition Exit From Iraq Could Bring ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.