UrduPoint.com

Fitch Ratings Affirms Mongolia's Rating At "B" With Stable Outlook

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Fitch ratings affirms Mongolia's rating at "B" with stable outlook

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mongolia's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at "B" with a stable outlook, local media reported on Tuesday, citing the agency's report.

Mongolia's ratings are underpinned by favorable medium-term growth prospects and high per capita income relative to "B" rated peers, Fitch said in a statement.

Fitch forecasted that Mongolia's GDP growth would be 5 percent in 2023 on stronger mining activity and steady domestic demand.

The Asian country's GDP grew 4.8 percent in 2022, according to the country's National Statistics Office.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mongolia Media Asia

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Knowledge Fund Establishment launches St ..

Dubai’s Knowledge Fund Establishment launches Strategic Plan 2023-2025

5 minutes ago
 Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfra ..

Arthur confirms contact with former Captain Sarfraz Ahmed

1 hour ago
 Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

Govt has no plan to ban PTI: Defence Minister

2 hours ago
 Dubai Sports Council, Barcelona Academy review bes ..

Dubai Sports Council, Barcelona Academy review best practices to scout and devel ..

2 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs12 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs12 per litre

2 hours ago
 realme C33 Celebrates Champion Moms in Heartwarmin ..

Realme C33 Celebrates Champion Moms in Heartwarming Mother’s Day Campaign

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.