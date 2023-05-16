(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mongolia's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at "B" with a stable outlook, local media reported on Tuesday, citing the agency's report.

Mongolia's ratings are underpinned by favorable medium-term growth prospects and high per capita income relative to "B" rated peers, Fitch said in a statement.

Fitch forecasted that Mongolia's GDP growth would be 5 percent in 2023 on stronger mining activity and steady domestic demand.

The Asian country's GDP grew 4.8 percent in 2022, according to the country's National Statistics Office.