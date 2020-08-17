UrduPoint.com
Fitch Ratings Affirms Pakistan's B- Rating With Stable Outlook

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 09:23 PM

The Fitch Ratings affirmed Pakistan's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'B-' with a stable outlook saying the government's good economic policy actions helped resisting the shocks of corona virus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ):The Fitch Ratings affirmed Pakistan's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) at 'B-' with a stable outlook saying the government's good economic policy actions helped resisting the shocks of corona virus pandemic.

According the the report published by the New York based international rating agency, the corona virus pandemic has exacerbated the challenges of large fiscal deficits and a high government debt to GDP ratio by depressing economic growth and pressuring the public finances.

It said Pakistan was facing a challenging external position characterized by large external debt repayments against low foreign-exchange reserves and low governance indicator scores.

However, the external finances appear resilient to the shock due to the authorities' policy actions and continuing multilateral and bilateral financial support.

Policy actions by the authorities over the past couple of years eased external vulnerabilities prior to the corona virus shock.

These included tighter monetary policy settings and the move to a more market-determined exchange rate regime, which contributed to a sharp narrowing of the current account deficit and a modest rebuilding of foreign-exchange reserves.

Greater exchange rate flexibility has continued during the pandemic and has been an important shock absorber.

Liquid gross foreign-exchange reserves rose to about US$12.5 billion by end-July from US$7.7 billion a year prior.

The central bank's net forward position has increased somewhat in the past months and net reserves remain negative, even though they have narrowed.

Fitch forecasts a further rise in liquid gross reserves to about $16 billion by end of fiscal year ending June 2021 (FY21).

Pakistan's current account deficit narrowed to 1.1% of GDP in FY20, from a peak of 6.

1% in FY18, due mainly to import compression and lower oil prices.

Fitch forecasts a slight widening of the current account deficit to 1.7% in FY21 due to a modest recovery in imports and declining remittances.

Remittances rose unexpectedly by 7.3% in 4QFY20, but this is viewed as temporary and expect a decline of about 10% in FY21 due to the impact of the global economic shock on Pakistan's overseas workers.

External financing requirements have declined, in line with the narrowing of the current account deficit. However, the government's external debt repayments remain high at about $10.3 billion (about 80% of current gross liquid reserves) in FY21 and $8.9 billion in FY22.

The $3 billion in deposits at the central bank from Saudi Arabia were slated to be rolled over through 2022, but the Saudi authorities requested repayment on $1 billion of the deposits in July.

The Fitch forecast the fiscal deficit to remain roughly stable at 8.2% in FY21, due to the lingering impacts of the corona virus shock.

Under the recently passed FY21 budget, the government targets a deficit of 7.0%, but, in Fitch's view, this target relies on optimistic revenue growth assumptions from ongoing administrative initiatives, as the budget does not contain new revenue raising measures.

Fitch forecasts that Pakistan's debt to GDP ratio will rise to about 90% at FYE21, from 87.2% at FYE20, well above the 'B' median of 50.8%, increasing debt sustainability concerns.

The deterioration in the debt to GDP ratio is much more significant than expectation of an 80% level by FY20 at the last review in January, due to the corona virus shock, as well as further currency depreciation.

The Fitch also forecast that GDP growth would rebound to 1.2% in FY21, following a contraction of 0.4% in FY20 resulting from the pandemic and the authorities' macro adjustment policies.

