Fitch Ratings Confirms Pakistan's Economic Stability
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2025 | 06:15 PM
A Fitch Ratings report says measures allowed Pakistan’s current account to move into a surplus of about one point two billion dollars in the six months to December 2024 while foreign exchange market reforms in 2023 also facilitated the shift
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2025) Global rating agency “Fitch Ratings” confirmed Pakistan's economic stability and rebuilding external buffers.
Fitch Ratings said that that the strong remittance inflows, robust agricultural exports and tight policy settings made great greatly contributions towards Pakistan’s economic stability and rebuilding external buffers.
A report of the Fitch Ratings said economic activity, having absorbed tighter policy settings, is now benefitting from stability and falling interest rates and real value added is to be expected to expand by three percent in the current fiscal year.
It stated these measures allowed Pakistan’s current account to move into a surplus of about one point two billion Dollars in the six months to December 2024, while foreign exchange market reforms in 2023 also facilitated the shift.
It further said cut in policy rates further helped in taming consumer price inflation, which fell to just over two percent in last month, down from an average of nearly 24 percent previous year.
The report said growth in credit to the private sector in Pakistan has also turned positive in real terms in October last year for the first time since June 2022.
Progress on fiscal reform, despite some setbacks, was also noted in the report.
Moreover, the provinces also undertook legislation, imposing tax on higher agricultural income.
Recent Stories
Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stability
Muslim Council of Elders takes part in International Religious Freedom Summit in ..
Hungarian State Secretary lauds Pakistan Armed Forces’ professionalism
UAE Federal Supreme Court approves extradition of Mehdi Charafa to Republic of F ..
DEWA, PMI partner to strengthen project management excellence, sustainability in ..
UOS signs agreement with Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh
Govt once again offers PTI another opportunity to hold negotiations
DIFC launches Dubai Financial Experts Program to develop national leaders in fin ..
Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Burjeel Orthopedic Institute at Burjeel Medical Cit ..
President confers First Class Order of Zayed II on ten UAE ambassadors
Hafeet Rail awards two strategic contracts to enhance logistics system, supply c ..
Angelina Malik reveals cancer diagnosis
More Stories From Business
-
Fitch Ratings confirms Pakistan's economic stability2 minutes ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices decrease by 0.21pc2 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Saudi business Collaboration gains momentum at Jeddah Chamber2 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs 1,346 per tola to Rs.300,0462 hours ago
-
Ahsan urges building new climate-resilient blueprint to tailor solutions to challenges5 hours ago
-
Tanveer chairs meeting to review sugar production, demand5 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago
-
TDAP, KUST organize "NETP" to promote exports6 hours ago
-
KP Governor, Adnan Jalil discuss economic activities6 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates8 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 20259 hours ago