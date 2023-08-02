Open Menu

Fitch Ratings Says Expects US Fiscal Deficits To Rise Over Next 3 Years

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 09:02 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Fitch Ratings Co-Head of the Americas Richard Francis said on Wednesday that the credit rating agency expects the United States' fiscal deficits to rise over the next three years, contributing to their decision to lower the US' credit rating from AAA to AA+.

"We're expecting fiscal deficits to rise over the next three years," Francis said during an interview with CNBC. "The underlying numbers, especially on the fiscal and debt side, are quite negative.

"

Fitch has also seen a steady deterioration in governance, including the January 6 US Capitol riot and the "constant brinkmanship" by Congress on the US debt ceiling, Francis said.

White House Council of Economic Advisers Chair Jared Bernstein gave a subsequent interview, in which he characterized the timing of Fitch's credit downgrade as odd. Bernstein defended the Biden administration's economic policy and pinned fiscal problems on the administration of former US President Donald Trump.

