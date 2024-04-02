Open Menu

Fitch Ratings Says France Likely Needs More Spending Cuts

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 08:18 PM

Ratings said Tuesday that France probably needs additional spending cuts to meet deficit targets after data released last week showed the figure blew by estimates

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Fitch Ratings said Tuesday that France probably needs additional spending cuts to meet deficit targets after data released last week showed the figure blew by estimates.

The warning by Fitch is the second by a major ratings agency after Moody's said last week that France was unlikely to meet its pledge to bring its deficit level back under the EU's target level of three percent of gross domestic product by 2027.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on Wednesday reaffirmed the 2027 target, a day after the national statistics agency said public deficit jumped to 5.5 percent of GDP last year, above government estimates of 4.9 percent.

He also reaffirmed plans to reach a balanced budget by 2032.

Fitch Ratings said "even these unambitious goals look increasingly out of reach".

While the French government has announced 10 billion Euros ($10.8 billion) in emergency spending cuts for 2024, Fitch Ratings said "additional fiscal measures would likely be required to stick to government targets of 4.4 percent in 2024 and to bring the deficit to 2.7 percent by 2027."

Fitch Ratings said France's investment grade AA- rating remains stable with a downgrade currently not foreseen as government indebtedness isn't expected to rise considerably.

