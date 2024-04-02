Fitch Ratings Says France Likely Needs More Spending Cuts
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2024 | 08:18 PM
Ratings said Tuesday that France probably needs additional spending cuts to meet deficit targets after data released last week showed the figure blew by estimates
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Fitch Ratings said Tuesday that France probably needs additional spending cuts to meet deficit targets after data released last week showed the figure blew by estimates.
The warning by Fitch is the second by a major ratings agency after Moody's said last week that France was unlikely to meet its pledge to bring its deficit level back under the EU's target level of three percent of gross domestic product by 2027.
French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on Wednesday reaffirmed the 2027 target, a day after the national statistics agency said public deficit jumped to 5.5 percent of GDP last year, above government estimates of 4.9 percent.
He also reaffirmed plans to reach a balanced budget by 2032.
Fitch Ratings said "even these unambitious goals look increasingly out of reach".
While the French government has announced 10 billion Euros ($10.8 billion) in emergency spending cuts for 2024, Fitch Ratings said "additional fiscal measures would likely be required to stick to government targets of 4.4 percent in 2024 and to bring the deficit to 2.7 percent by 2027."
Fitch Ratings said France's investment grade AA- rating remains stable with a downgrade currently not foreseen as government indebtedness isn't expected to rise considerably.
od/rl/
Recent Stories
IHC Judges’ letter: Imran Khan salutes judges for raising voice
12-year-old opens fire in Finnish school, injuring three
Ukrainian war damage claims system launches
PFA disposes off 7,600 liters of expired carbonated beverages
Iranian ambassador calls on prime minister
Governor visits Holy Trinity Church on Easter
Traders express concern over rising trend of petroleum product prices
Anti-India protest rally held in Muzaffarabad
Over 500,000 passengers transported by Madinah buses so far in Ramazan
Sri Lanka close on victory in second Bangladesh Test
Minister approves promotion, placement of 305 nursing staff
Governor chairs meeting on launch of IT program in Hyderabad
More Stories From Business
-
Provinces to face 30% water shortage for early, 4% for late Kharif season1 minute ago
-
UAE envoy calls on Commerce minister Jam Kamal1 hour ago
-
Health activists call for increase in Tobacco Tax2 hours ago
-
Shell back in court in landmark Dutch climate case1 hour ago
-
PAJCCI welcome agreements reached between Pak-Afghan delegates on bilateral trade, transit1 hour ago
-
US stocks hit by latest inflation data; gold prices jump1 hour ago
-
Delegation of All-Pakistan Car Dealers Association calls on Excise Minister KP3 hours ago
-
Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’s vision to excel in ..4 hours ago
-
Gold rates dip by Rs.500 to Rs237,100 per tola4 hours ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 89 points1 hour ago
-
Pakistan implementing an economic reform plan critical for a robust recovery1 hour ago
-
Services exports decrease by 1.37 pc in 8 months4 hours ago