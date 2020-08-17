UrduPoint.com
Fitch Ratings Testament To Effective Financial Management: Hafeez Shaikh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Fitch Ratings testament to effective financial management: Hafeez Shaikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue said Monday that maintaining the country's sovereign rating by Fitch Ratings was a testament to the government's balanced and effective financial management to protect livelihoods of citizens while also preventing COVID-19 spread.

In a tweet here, the advisor said that Fitch Ratings has maintained Pakistan's sovereign rating at"B-" with a "Stable Outlook", further confirming Moody's assessment.

