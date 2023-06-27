Fitch Says Assigns Lower Score for US Banks After Negative Rating Watch on US

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Fitch Ratings said Tuesday it has assigned a lower score for the so-called operating environment of US banks as it maintains a negative watch on the US sovereign rating itself after a political showdown that nearly sent the country into a debt default.

"Fitch Ratings is lowering the operating environment (OE) score for U. banks to 'aa-' from 'aa', reflecting downward pressure on the U.S. sovereign rating, gaps in the regulatory framework and structural uncertainty around the normalization of monetary policy," the ratings agency said in a news release.

It said the action was tied to the development on the interest rates front, with rates beginning to reverse what it described as "a long-run decline since the early 1980s".

It said OE captures the assessment of banks of a particular jurisdiction to generate business volumes while taking an acceptable level of risk and "banks will be operating in an environment of higher rates for an extended period, pressuring deposit levels and increasing funding costs."

Fitch also said it maintains a Negative Watch on the United States that took into account "the full implications of the most recent brinkmanship episode" and the outlook for medium-term fiscal and debt trajectories.

The United States had a close shave with a default on its payments as the Biden administration wrangled for months with rival Republicans to raise the nation's debt ceiling.