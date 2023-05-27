UrduPoint.com

Fitch Says Places 11 US Credit-Linked Notes On Rating Watch Negative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2023 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Fitch Ratings said on Friday that it has placed 11 US credit-linked notes on a "Rating Watch Negative", citing growing risks that the government administration could begin to default on payments as the Biden administration remains locked in a political standoff with its rivals in raising the nation's debt ceiling.

"Fitch still expects a resolution to the debt limit before the x-date," the rating agency said of the June 1 deadline the US Treasury has given for raising the debt ceiling, minus which the government would start missing on some of its risks. The ratings agency, however, adds that it believes "risks have risen that the debt limit will not be raised or suspended before the x-date and consequently ... the government could begin to miss payments on some of its obligations."

