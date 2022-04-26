UrduPoint.com

Five-day "Eid Shopping Festival" From 28th

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Five-day "Eid Shopping Festival" from 28th

A joint venture of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) and Commissioner's Office, "Eid Shopping Festival" would be held from April 28 to May 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :A joint venture of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) and Commissioner's Office, "Eid Shopping Festival" would be held from April 28 to May 2.

It was revealed by the LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir while addressing a Press Conference at the con Tuesday. Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Commissioner Lahore Captain (R) Muhammad Usman, Secretary Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab Asadullah Faiz, Mardan Ali Zaidi, Ashraf Bhatti, Sohail Butt, Mian Zahid Jawed, representatives of district government, traffic police and city markets also spoke on the occasion.

Briefing the media on the "Eid Shopping Festival", Mian Nauman Kabir said that the prime objective of the LCCI-TDCP mega event is not only to help revive the trade and economic activities but also to highlight the soft image of the country. He said that the event has been designed in a way that it would send a very positive signal to the outer world.

The LCCI President disclosed that the "Eid Shopping Festival" encompasses a range of business and cultural activities including Shopping Rides, Discounts on Shopping in Anarkali, Liberty, Mall Road and other city markets, Special Gift Coupons, City sighting at night, Qawali night and various other events.

He said that the very objective of the Eid Shopping Festival is to expedite the business activities in this part of the country.

Commissioner Lahore Captain (R) Muhammad Usman thanked the business community for supporting such ideas. He said that this project would be continued and more markets would be taken on board.

Secretary Tourism Development Corporation (TDCP) Asadullah Faiz said that the TDCP is introducing new trends in the tourism and hospitality industry. He hoped that "Eid Shopping Festival" would be a great success. He said that sightseeing Lahore bus service shall take to the shoppers Liberty market, Main Boulevard Gulberg, Mall road, Anarkali Bazaar and Packages mall. He said, "Tourism should be seen as an economic, financial and cultural implication as well as a special expression of social life, through which we can produce results that benefit society." To ensure this, TDCP is expeditiously implementing a comprehensive strategy with a vision on tourism, which will make Punjab a hub for national and international tourism in the days to come, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore World Police Business Punjab Road Traffic Mardan Gulberg Hub April May Market Media Event From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Industry

Recent Stories

Blinken Says Saudis Likely to Develop Nuclear Weap ..

Blinken Says Saudis Likely to Develop Nuclear Weapons if Iran Acquires Nukes

1 minute ago
 UNGA Decides to Convene Every Time Veto Used by Se ..

UNGA Decides to Convene Every Time Veto Used by Security Council Member

1 minute ago
 Pakistan condemns "reprehensible" terror attack ki ..

Pakistan condemns "reprehensible" terror attack killing Chinese nationals in Kar ..

1 minute ago
 Germany to send tanks to Ukraine in policy shift

Germany to send tanks to Ukraine in policy shift

1 minute ago
 US, allies to meet monthly on arming Ukraine: Aust ..

US, allies to meet monthly on arming Ukraine: Austin

5 minutes ago
 Sindh weigh in to issue separate 'Benazir Income S ..

Sindh weigh in to issue separate 'Benazir Income Support Cards' for minorities: ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.