Five Development Schemes Approved
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 68th meeting of current fiscal year, here Tuesday approved five development schemes worth Rs 21.292 billion.
Chaired by Planning and Development Board, Punjab (P&D Board) Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan approved the following schemes:
1. Development of Urban Bus Depots & Allied Infrastructure in Rawalpindi at a cost of Rs 1,581.222 million.
2. Minority Development Fund at a cost of Rs 2,100 million.
3. Central Punjab Non-Formal education Project at a cost of Rs 4,757.198 million.
4. South Punjab Non-Formal Education Project at a cost of Rs 7,555.287 million.
5. North Punjab Non-Formal Education Project at a cost of Rs 5,299.140 million.
The meeting was attended by P&D board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officers.
