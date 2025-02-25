Open Menu

Five Development Schemes Worth Rs 12.058b Approved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 08:58 PM

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 67th meeting of current financial year (2024-25), approved five development schemes totaling Rs 12.058 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 67th meeting of current financial year (2024-25), approved five development schemes totaling Rs 12.058 billion.

Presided over by P&D board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved following schemes:

1. Reconstruction/Rehabilitation of G.T Road from Quaid-i-Azam Interchange (Lahore Ring Road) to Wahga Border, District Lahore, at a cost of Rs 6,946.258 million.

2. Revamping of Lahore Zoo at a cost of Rs 2,034.648 million.

3. Construction of an Inter-Provincial Joint Check Post (IPJCP) in Punjab at Attock Khurd, District Attock, at a cost of Rs 1,009.

628 million.

4. Construction of an Inter-Provincial Joint Check Post (IPJCP) in Punjab at Dajal, District Bhakkar, at a cost of Rs 1,182.882 million.

5. Construction of an Inter-Provincial Joint Check Post (IPJCP) in Punjab at Ghazi Ghat, District Dera Ghazi Khan, at a cost of Rs 885.124 million.

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, the P&D Board members and other senior officers.

More Stories From Business