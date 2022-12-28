Five developmental schemes approved

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Wednesday approved five developmental schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs24,959.726 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Wednesday approved five developmental schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs24,959.726 million.

These schemes were approved in the 37th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman of Planning and Development Board Dr Wasif Khurshid.

The approved developmental schemes included Enhancing Public Private Partnership in Punjab Project at the cost of Rs18,981 million, Integrated Farms Development in Punjab Barani Tract by ABAD at the cost of Rs1,000 million, Establishment of Dargai Gill Forest Park at the cost of Rs559.

66 million, Management of Mithawan Hill Torrent in D.G. Khan District at the cost of Rs3,317.2, and Management of Chachar Hill Torrent Flood Water in District Rajanpur at the cost of Rs1,101.8 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all the board members, provincial secretaries and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.