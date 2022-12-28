UrduPoint.com

Five Developmental Schemes Approved

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Five developmental schemes approved

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Wednesday approved five developmental schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs24,959.726 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Wednesday approved five developmental schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs24,959.726 million.

These schemes were approved in the 37th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman of Planning and Development Board Dr Wasif Khurshid.

The approved developmental schemes included Enhancing Public Private Partnership in Punjab Project at the cost of Rs18,981 million, Integrated Farms Development in Punjab Barani Tract by ABAD at the cost of Rs1,000 million, Establishment of Dargai Gill Forest Park at the cost of Rs559.

66 million, Management of Mithawan Hill Torrent in D.G. Khan District at the cost of Rs3,317.2, and Management of Chachar Hill Torrent Flood Water in District Rajanpur at the cost of Rs1,101.8 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all the board members, provincial secretaries and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Flood Water Rajanpur Dargai All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

US Facing Serious Challenges in Supporting Ukraine ..

US Facing Serious Challenges in Supporting Ukraine's Power Grid - Reports

31 seconds ago
 Govt to decide market, business closure timings in ..

Govt to decide market, business closure timings in consensus with stakeholders: ..

32 seconds ago
 US Considering Restrictions on Travelers From Chin ..

US Considering Restrictions on Travelers From China Amid COVID-19 Surge - Report ..

34 seconds ago
 Shiffrin lands giant slalom double for 79th World ..

Shiffrin lands giant slalom double for 79th World Cup win

37 seconds ago
 65 agenda points related to provincial affairs con ..

65 agenda points related to provincial affairs considered in cabinet meeting : C ..

22 minutes ago
 Electricity Exports From Russia Up 15% in 2022 Com ..

Electricity Exports From Russia Up 15% in 2022 Compared to 2020 - Minister

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.