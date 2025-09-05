Five-member PBBC delegation visit SIAL

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The five-member delegation from the Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC) visited Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL).

The delegation held a meeting with top leadership of SIAL, reaffirming their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation.

The delegation was headed by Rashid Iqbal (Chief Executive Officer PBBC), while the SIAL team was led by Hassan Ali Bhatti (Chairman), Waqas Afzal (Vice Chairman) and AVM Tanweer Ashraf Bhatti (Retd), Chief Executive Officer.

During the meeting, both sides engaged in detailed discussions on areas of mutual interest, exploring opportunities for business collaboration and investment