Five People Dead As Result Of Gas Leakage In India's Visakhapatnam - Regional Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:29 AM

Five People Dead as Result of Gas Leakage in India's Visakhapatnam - Regional Authorities

Five people died on Thursday in the Indian city of Visakhapatnam, the eastern state of Andhra Pradesh, as a result of leakage of toxic gas from a chemical plant, the regional authorities said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Five people died on Thursday in the Indian city of Visakhapatnam, the eastern state of Andhra Pradesh, as a result of leakage of toxic gas from a chemical plant, the regional authorities said.

"Primary report is PVC gas (or Styrene) leaked from LG Polymers, Vepagunta near Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam at around 2:30 AM today [21:00 GMT on Wednesday]. Because of the leakage of the said compound gas hundreds of people have inhaled it and either fell unconscious or having breathing issues ... Reports of 5 deaths received.

Will have to verify the same," a representative of city authorities Srijana Gummalla wrote on her Twitter page.

The authorities asked local residents to refrain from leaving homes, wear wet masks and, if possible, leave the neighborhood.

Media reported about more than 200 hospitalized people.

The deadliest-ever gas leak incident occurred in the Indian city of Bhopal in December 1984. The leak of methyl isocyanate from the Union Carbide India Limited plant left at least 3,787 people dead and more than 500,000 injured.

