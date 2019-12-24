UrduPoint.com
SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Five people were injured as two consecutive blasts caused a fire at South Korean steel company POSCO's plant in the country's south, media reported on Tuesday.

The explosions occurred on Tuesday at POSCO's ferromanganese plant in the city of Gwangyang, some 260 miles southwest of Seoul, at 1:14 p.m. (06:14 GMT) and five minutes later, the Yonhap news agency said.

The exact cause of the accident has yet to be established, but the company said that the explosion and fire occurred during a waste heat generator test.

Media reported that the explosion was so strong that windows shook in houses located 2.5 miles away, and drivers on the bridge some 300 feet from the explosion felt that it was shaking.

The fire was put out at about 2 p.m. by 173 firefighters and POSCO security personnel. The injured plant employees were taken to nearby hospitals.

POSCO and local authorities plan to investigate the possible causes of the accident, such as an oil leak. The blast did not directly affect the plant's main operations.

