UrduPoint.com

Five People Missing After Fire Breaks Out At Oil Facility In Mexico - Oil Company

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Five People Missing After Fire Breaks Out at Oil Facility in Mexico - Oil Company

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Five people have gone missing after a facility owned by Mexican oil company Pemex caught fire in the western state of Veracruz on Thursday, the company said.

"For unspecified reasons, a fire broke out in the drilling equipment and a group of emergency response and management was immediately deployed.

Three injured are being treated in a Pemex hospital as a result of the incident, exhaustive measures to search for five more workers are being taken," the company said in a statement.

The incident occurred at the Tuzandepetl strategic storage center, Pemex's largest oil storage facility in the country. The fire has been extinguished, according to the statement.

Another fire took place at a refinery in the city of Minatitlan on Thursday, with five people hospitalized with injuries, the company said. According to preliminary data, the possible cause of the fire was product runoff on a hot surface.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured Fire Company Oil Minatitlan Veracruz

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian e ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian earthquake victims in UAE hospi ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo after ..

Pakistani brothers released from Guantanamo after 20 years and sent home

41 minutes ago
 Unit 3 of Abu Dhabi’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Pla ..

Unit 3 of Abu Dhabi’s Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant commences commercial operat ..

43 minutes ago
 UN Session on Ukraine: Pakistan says Jammu, Kashmi ..

UN Session on Ukraine: Pakistan says Jammu, Kashmir globally recognized disputed ..

57 minutes ago
 Pakistan to emerge out of current economic pressur ..

Pakistan to emerge out of current economic pressures: President

1 hour ago
 Naveed Qamar visits US think tank Atlantic Council

Naveed Qamar visits US think tank Atlantic Council

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.