Five People Missing After Fire Breaks Out at Oil Facility in Mexico - Oil Company

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Five people have gone missing after a facility owned by Mexican oil company Pemex caught fire in the western state of Veracruz on Thursday, the company said.

"For unspecified reasons, a fire broke out in the drilling equipment and a group of emergency response and management was immediately deployed.

Three injured are being treated in a Pemex hospital as a result of the incident, exhaustive measures to search for five more workers are being taken," the company said in a statement.

The incident occurred at the Tuzandepetl strategic storage center, Pemex's largest oil storage facility in the country. The fire has been extinguished, according to the statement.

Another fire took place at a refinery in the city of Minatitlan on Thursday, with five people hospitalized with injuries, the company said. According to preliminary data, the possible cause of the fire was product runoff on a hot surface.