UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Rockets Target US Oil Service Company In Southern Iraq - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:55 PM

Five Rockets Target US Oil Service Company in Southern Iraq - Reports

The facilities of US oil service company Halliburton were attacked with rockets on Monday in Iraq's southern province of Basra, media reported, citing a security source.

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The facilities of US oil service company Halliburton were attacked with rockets on Monday in Iraq's southern province of Basra, media reported, citing a security source.

"The facilities of US company Halliburton, which operates in the Iraqi oil fields, were attacked by five rockets in the village of Zubair in the western part of Basra province.

One rocket fell near Oil Well 20, the largest one," the source told Baghdad Today news portal.

According to the source, the Iraqi security authorities have discovered the rocket launcher and begun an investigation.

No damage or casualties have been reported so far.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iraq Company Oil Basra Baghdad Media

Recent Stories

Punjab Minister for Food Sami Ullah Ch resigns

3 minutes ago

Business community urges government to allow ope ..

17 seconds ago

Curfew like restrictions add to miseries in IOK

18 seconds ago

Balochistan receives medical equipment, relief goo ..

20 seconds ago

Two Big Fires Continue Raging in Chernobyl Radioac ..

2 minutes ago

German Ministers Call for Expansion of Financial A ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.