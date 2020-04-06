Five Rockets Target US Oil Service Company in Southern Iraq - Reports

The facilities of US oil service company Halliburton were attacked with rockets on Monday in Iraq's southern province of Basra, media reported, citing a security source.

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The facilities of US oil service company Halliburton were attacked with rockets on Monday in Iraq's southern province of Basra, media reported, citing a security source.

"The facilities of US company Halliburton, which operates in the Iraqi oil fields, were attacked by five rockets in the village of Zubair in the western part of Basra province.

One rocket fell near Oil Well 20, the largest one," the source told Baghdad Today news portal.

According to the source, the Iraqi security authorities have discovered the rocket launcher and begun an investigation.

No damage or casualties have been reported so far.