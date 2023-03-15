UrduPoint.com

Five Strategic Companies In Russia Withdrawn From Foreign Control - Prosecutor General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Five Strategic Companies in Russia Withdrawn From Foreign Control - Prosecutor General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Five strategic enterprises in Russia were withdrawn from foreign control in 2022 by a court decision, four more cases are being considered, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said on Wednesday.

"I want to pay special attention to the results of the implementation of the new powers to return the lost assets to the state. Court decisions were made and five strategic enterprises were withdrawn from foreign control, four more cases are under consideration," Krasnov said at the board meeting of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office.

