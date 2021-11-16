UrduPoint.com

Five Ukrainian Cities Near Russia To Be Short Of Gas After Nord Stream 2 Launch - Operator

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The launch of Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will result in termination of gas supply of five Ukrainian cities at the border with Russia, and gas transit to Europe will be drastically reduced, Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

"As a result (of the launch of Nord Stream 2), five cities at the Ukrainian-Russian border will immediately will lose gas supply, and Ukraine's ability to import gas from European countries will be significantly limited... Every launch of Gazprom's gas pipeline bypassing Ukraine eliminated the use of the Ukrainian gas transmission system for transit. There is a substantial risk that the launch of Nord Stream 2 will lead to similar consequences, and the Ukrainian route will conclusively lose transit Russian gas," the company said in a statement.

