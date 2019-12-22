UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Ukrainian Companies Sign Deal With Russian Gazprom On Gas Supplies - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 02:40 PM

Five Ukrainian Companies Sign Deal With Russian Gazprom on Gas Supplies - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Five Ukrainian companies have concluded agreements with Russian gas giant Gazprom on gas supplies beginning on January 1, Ukraine's LigaBisnesInform news agency reported on Sunday, citing an energy industry source.

On Friday, Moscow and Kiev signed a protocol of an agreement on continuing gas transit and settling existing disputes during negotiations in Minsk.

"Five Ukrainian companies have signed a contract with Russian Gazprom on gas supplies beginning on January 1, 2020," the source said.

However, it did not specify the Names of the companies and the volume of the supplies.

The protocol envisages delivering 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters (1.5 trillion cubic feet) per year thereafter for four more years. In addition, the document stipulates that Gazprom and Ukrainian Naftogaz might consider direct gas supplies to Ukraine at a discounted European hub's price depending on volumes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Kiev Price Hub January Gas Sunday 2020 Agreement Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi toll gates active during peak hours begi ..

1 hour ago

Hedayah, UNOCT to expand cooperation

1 hour ago

NYUAD graduate programmes&#039; applications now o ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Oman to enhance trade, economic cooperation

2 hours ago

Etihad, Kuwait airways launch new codeshare partne ..

2 hours ago

Japan contributes US$11 million for Palestinian re ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.