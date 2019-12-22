Five Ukrainian Companies Sign Deal With Russian Gazprom on Gas Supplies - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) Five Ukrainian companies have concluded agreements with Russian gas giant Gazprom on gas supplies beginning on January 1, Ukraine's LigaBisnesInform news agency reported on Sunday, citing an energy industry source.

On Friday, Moscow and Kiev signed a protocol of an agreement on continuing gas transit and settling existing disputes during negotiations in Minsk.

"Five Ukrainian companies have signed a contract with Russian Gazprom on gas supplies beginning on January 1, 2020," the source said.

However, it did not specify the Names of the companies and the volume of the supplies.

The protocol envisages delivering 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters (1.5 trillion cubic feet) per year thereafter for four more years. In addition, the document stipulates that Gazprom and Ukrainian Naftogaz might consider direct gas supplies to Ukraine at a discounted European hub's price depending on volumes.