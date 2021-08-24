Five uplift schemes worth Rs 65m approved

The Provincial Development Working Party ( PDWP) Punjab Tuesday approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 65 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party ( PDWP) Punjab Tuesday approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 65 million.

These schemes were approved in the 6th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22, presided over by Planning & Development board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Traffic Study of Major Intersections in Lahore (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 20 million, Feasibility Study and Establishment of Punjab Grid Company at the cost of Rs 20 million, Feasibility Study of Canal Top Solar Power Generation at Gujranwala Division and Rakh Canal Faisalabad (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 5 million, Market Survey for Actualization of Electric Vehicles and Infrastructure in Punjab (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 10 million and Feasibility Study for the Establishment of Special Children Village at Sharaqpur District Sheikhupura (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 10 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.