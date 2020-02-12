UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five US Citizens Charged In Plot To Sell Sanctioned Iran Oil To China - Justice Department

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 12:30 PM

Five US Citizens Charged in Plot to Sell Sanctioned Iran Oil to China - Justice Department

Four US citizens from Texas and one from New York have been charged with plotting to break sanctions and sell oil from Iran to a refinery in China, the Department of Justice said in a news release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Four US citizens from Texas and one from New York have been charged with plotting to break sanctions and sell oil from Iran to a refinery in China, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

"The defendants are each charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of violating IEEPA [International Emergency Economic Powers Act], based on allegations that from July 2019 to February 2020 they conspired in Philadelphia and elsewhere to arrange for the purchase of oil from... Iran, in violation of US economic sanctions imposed on Iran, for sale to a refinery in China," the release said on Tuesday.

The Justice Department listed Nicholas Hovan, Robert Thwaites and Nicholas James Fuchs and Daniel Ray Lane as being charged in connection with the plot.

The plotters planned to sell the oil to a refinery in China represented by the fifth defendant, Zhenyu Wang, also known as Bill Wang, the Justice Department also said.

The charges also state that the defendants agreed to use a Polish shell corporation as a straw seller of the illicit oil and that they planned two shipments of oil per month going forward, all for great profit, the Justice Department added.�

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran China Oil Sale Philadelphia New York February July 2019 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Germans,Italians investors shown keen interest to ..

2 minutes ago

Injured Maxwell to miss Australia's tour to South ..

3 minutes ago

Business community hopes for increasing Pak-Turk t ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, Indonesia Continue Talks on Sending Indone ..

3 minutes ago

Indonesia Interested in Buying Russia's BT, BMP Ta ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, EU Discuss Possibility to Boost Settlement ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.