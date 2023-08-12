Flag hoisting ceremony held at ICCI to celebrate 'Independence Day'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) organized a flag-hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

A large number of the business community attended the ceremony, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, President of ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Pakistan was achieved after making great sacrifices and we have to work hard as a nation to make it a progressive and welfare state.

He said, "Pakistan has faced many ups and downs during the last 76 years and we have to work on the principles of unity, faith and discipline advocated by Quaid-e-Azam to make Pakistan a strong economy of the region." He reiterated that the business community would fully support the government in its endeavours to put the economy on the path of sustainable growth.

He stressed for the elimination of extremism and terrorism to make Pakistan an attractive destination for investors. � Senior Vice President of ICCI Faad Waheed said that we as a nation should promote Made in Pakistan.

He further said, "Promoting ease of doing business and creating a conducive environment is the key requirement to steer the economy out of current challenges." Engineer Azhar ul islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI said, "Pakistan is endowed with a lot of natural resources and urged the government to cooperate with the private sector in exploiting them in order to transform the country into a rising economy." Khalid Iqbal Malik, ICCI Group Leader said that the youth should be properly educated about the sacrifices, which were made for the creation of Pakistan.

He said that we should learn from past mistakes and make all possible efforts for a brighter future for Pakistan.

Former President of ICCI and Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari said that Pakistan was created by making a lot of sacrifices and every person in the nation has to play a role in its better development.

He said, "The 76th�Independence Day of Pakistan reminds us that we as a nation should work hard with honesty and dedication to make Pakistan a progressive and prosperous economy."