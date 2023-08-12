Open Menu

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At ICCI To Celebrate 'Independence Day'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2023 | 05:58 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony held at ICCI to celebrate 'Independence Day'

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) organized a flag-hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) organized a flag-hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

A large number of the business community attended the ceremony, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, President of ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Pakistan was achieved after making great sacrifices and we have to work hard as a nation to make it a progressive and welfare state.

He said, "Pakistan has faced many ups and downs during the last 76 years and we have to work on the principles of unity, faith and discipline advocated by Quaid-e-Azam to make Pakistan a strong economy of the region." He reiterated that the business community would fully support the government in its endeavours to put the economy on the path of sustainable growth.

He stressed for the elimination of extremism and terrorism to make Pakistan an attractive destination for investors. � Senior Vice President of ICCI Faad Waheed said that we as a nation should promote Made in Pakistan.

He further said, "Promoting ease of doing business and creating a conducive environment is the key requirement to steer the economy out of current challenges." Engineer Azhar ul islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI said, "Pakistan is endowed with a lot of natural resources and urged the government to cooperate with the private sector in exploiting them in order to transform the country into a rising economy." Khalid Iqbal Malik, ICCI Group Leader said that the youth should be properly educated about the sacrifices, which were made for the creation of Pakistan.

He said that we should learn from past mistakes and make all possible efforts for a brighter future for Pakistan.

Former President of ICCI and Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari said that Pakistan was created by making a lot of sacrifices and every person in the nation has to play a role in its better development.

He said, "The 76th�Independence Day of Pakistan reminds us that we as a nation should work hard with honesty and dedication to make Pakistan a progressive and prosperous economy."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Business Independence Chamber Commerce All From Government Industry Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city

Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city

3 minutes ago
 EECP therapy gains momentum as non-surgical Remedy ..

EECP therapy gains momentum as non-surgical Remedy for heart ailments

3 minutes ago
 National Minority Day marked in PHA office

National Minority Day marked in PHA office

3 minutes ago
 Kashmiris demand implementation of UN resolution: ..

Kashmiris demand implementation of UN resolution: Dr Fai

3 minutes ago
 State land worth millions of rupees retrieved in D ..

State land worth millions of rupees retrieved in DI Khan

3 minutes ago
 1571 suspects arrested during last month

1571 suspects arrested during last month

3 minutes ago
Secretary Agriculture chairs meeting to review cot ..

Secretary Agriculture chairs meeting to review cotton crop

3 minutes ago
 TMA Balakot finalizes Independence Day celebration ..

TMA Balakot finalizes Independence Day celebration programe

3 minutes ago
 National flags hoist everywhere as Independence Da ..

National flags hoist everywhere as Independence Day preparations reach to climax ..

28 minutes ago
 I.Day cake cutting ceremony held at e-Khidmat Cent ..

I.Day cake cutting ceremony held at e-Khidmat Center

28 minutes ago
 Various cultural organizations all set to celebrat ..

Various cultural organizations all set to celebrate 76th Independence Day annive ..

28 minutes ago
 Bank branch, weaving factory gutted

Bank branch, weaving factory gutted

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business