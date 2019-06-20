UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flat New Zealand Economy Prompts Rate Cut Talk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 12:13 PM

Flat New Zealand economy prompts rate cut talk

New Zealand's economic growth remained sluggish at 0.6 percent in the first three months of 2019, official data showed Thursday, fuelling expectations of another interest rate cut before year's end

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ):New Zealand's economic growth remained sluggish at 0.6 percent in the first three months of 2019, official data showed Thursday, fuelling expectations of another interest rate cut before year's end.

The modest increase in gross domestic product for the March quarter was the same as the growth rate in the final three months of 2018, Statistics New Zealand said.

It said the quarterly figure was boosted by a 3.7 percent rise in construction and brought the country's annual growth to 2.7 percent for the year to March 31.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut its base rate to a record low of 1.5 percent in May, attempting to boost slowing growth.

Capital Economics said the latest figures were likely to prompt further action from the central bank.

"We think that economic activity will ultimately prove disappointing, averaging just 2.2 percent in 2019, well below the economy's potential growth rate of around 2.8 percent," economist Ben Udy said.

"If we're right that may prompt the RBNZ to cut rates once more to a new record low of 1.25 percent before the end of the year."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bank Same New Zealand March May 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

25 minutes ago

Caracas Made Right Decision Asking China, Russia f ..

26 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov Says to Vi ..

35 minutes ago

US Command Refutes Iran's Claims on Downing US Sur ..

35 minutes ago

Australian population up 1.6 pct in 2018: data

35 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close higher on US rate-cut hopes 20 ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.