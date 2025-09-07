Open Menu

Floods Caused Huge Loss To Agricultural Economy: Secretary Agriculture

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Floods caused huge loss to agricultural economy: Secretary Agriculture

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, said that the recent unprecedented floods had inflicted irreparable losses on the agricultural economy.

He expressed these views during his visit to flood relief camps in Multan on Sunday. Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Sarfaraz Khan Magassi, Director General Information Agriculture Department Punjab, Naveed Asmat Kahloon, Director Agriculture Extension Multan, Shehzad Sabir, and Dr. Ijaz Gorsi from Livestock also accompanied him.

Sahoo extended greetings of Eid Milad-un-Nabi to the flood-affected people and inquired about the provision of food, shelter, and medical facilities. He said committees were being formed to assess crop damages across the province.

The secretary said that 1,200 field staff of the Agriculture Department had been deployed on flood duties. So far, 650 trolleys of green fodder have been provided for livestock, while fodder has also been distributed through 1,300 carts and loader rickshaws, he added.

He said that more than 7,000 maunds of toori (wheat straw) and 2,000 silage bales had been supplied for animals. Green fodder grown on 300 acres of government farms has also been reserved for livestock of flood-affected farmers, he added. Sahoo said that 14 bulldozers of the Agriculture Department had been provided to the district administration to strengthen protective embankments.

