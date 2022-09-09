Floods damage up to 91% minor crops

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Minor crops including oil-seeds, pulses, vegetables and fruit orchards standing over thousands of hectares destroyed due to recent unprecedented monsoon rains and widespread flooding in the country.

Flash floods destroyed about 55 percent oil seeds crop in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province as the crop was cultivated over 432 acres during current season, said an official in the Ministry of National food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Friday, he said that out of the total oil seed cultivated areas about 237 acres were damaged in province, where as floods vanished different vegetables cultivated over 938 acres in the province.

Over 2 percent of fruit orchards standing over 98 acres also destroyed, he said adding that 26 percent pulses cultivated over 863 acres were also damaged due to floods.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 91 percent of dates were damaged as 2,556 acres area under dates production destroyed due to recent calamity, he said adding that 6 percent of tobacco crop was also damaged.

Meanwhile, in Balochistan fruit orchards standing over 21,960 acres damaged during recent floods, where as different seasonal vegetables cultivated over 14,882 acres also destroyed.

The official further informed that the flood also damaged date trees standing over 101,379 ares in Sindh, adding that Kharif chillies grown over 29,622 acres were also destroyed.

Onion crops over 42,268 acres damaged due to recent floods, he said that onion from Sindh was an important cash crop and was vital source to tackle with the domestic needs.

Meanwhile tomatoes crop over 12,101 acres and Kharif vegetables on 30,718 acres were also damaged due to recent floods and rains due to which prices of such commodities witnessed upsurge.