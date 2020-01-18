Flour crisis starts in KP

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2020) The crisis has erupted in Khyber PakhtunKhwa (KP) after flour delivery from Punjab closed for five days, the sources have said.

They say that flour stock in Peshawar has left for only two days and price of 20 kg flour bag has increased by Rs 100 just in one week whereas the rate of 85 kg sack has surged by Rs 400-500. Flour delivery, the sources say, have stopped completely from Punjab. People have complained that it was already difficult to make ends meet and the new crisis has increased more miseries.

KP Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai asked people to not eat fine flour, quoting statement of doctors that fine flour can become a cause of cancer whereas local whole-wheat flour saves from stomach diseases.

The minister also questioned that why the nanbais prefer fine flour of Punjab instead of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. KP is giving subsidy on fine flour while Punjab’s fine flour is expensive, he added.