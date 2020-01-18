UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flour Crisis Starts In KP

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 46 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 01:20 PM

Flour crisis starts in KP

The sources say that stock has left only for two days after supply from Punjab stopped.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2020) The crisis has erupted in Khyber PakhtunKhwa (KP) after flour delivery from Punjab closed for five days, the sources have said.

They say that flour stock in Peshawar has left for only two days and price of 20 kg flour bag has increased by Rs 100 just in one week whereas the rate of 85 kg sack has surged by Rs 400-500. Flour delivery, the sources say, have stopped completely from Punjab. People have complained that it was already difficult to make ends meet and the new crisis has increased more miseries.

KP Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai asked people to not eat fine flour, quoting statement of doctors that fine flour can become a cause of cancer whereas local whole-wheat flour saves from stomach diseases.

The minister also questioned that why the nanbais prefer fine flour of Punjab instead of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. KP is giving subsidy on fine flour while Punjab’s fine flour is expensive, he added.

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.