Flour per kg price go beyond Rs150 in several cities

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the flour prices have gone up by 20 rupees in the last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2022) No respite for the general public as the prices of flour touched record high in several cities of the country.

The latest reports said that the flour crisis worsensend due to which the prices increased.

In Lahore, the per kilogram flour is being sold at Rs. 150. The similar rate has been reported from Peshawar and some parts of Sindh.

The flour prices have gone up by 20 rupees in the last 24 hours.

The utility stores have witnessed long queues as the citizens were making efforts to buy subsidized flour.

Faisalabad reported Rs 145 per kg price after increase of Rs 20 per kg.

In Multan, a government-subsidised flour bag of 10 kg is being sold at Rs 648, similarly, a 20 kg flour bag is being sold at Rs 1,295, while the price of a 15 kg bag of fine flour has increased from Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000.

The price of a 20 kg bag of flour in Peshawar has increased to Rs 3,000 after supply from Punjab came to an halt. Despite the wheat price fixed at Rs 3,000 per maund, the Punjab government supplied wheat to flour mills at Rs 2,200 per maund.

The reports suggested that per kg of flour is being sold against Rs 160 in some parts of Karachi.