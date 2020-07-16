UrduPoint.com
Flour Price Per Kg Goes Up By Rs 6 In Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 12:42 PM

Flour price per kg goes up by Rs 6 in Karachi

The new rate of 10kg flour bag has been fixed at Rs545 from its previous level of Rs485 while the price of 10kg whole wheat flour was increased to Rs620.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2020) The prices of flour increased despite the presence of new wheat yield in the market across the country here on Thursday.

According to the reports, the flour prices were raised by Rs6 per kg in Karachi. The new rate of 10kg flour bag was fixed at Rs545 from its previous level of Rs485 while the price of 10kg whole wheat flour was increased to Rs620.

The recent increased showed that there was poor price control mechanism in the country.

Causing miseries to the public, the price of flour was raised to Rs54 per kg from Rs48 per kg.

The price of 50kg flour bag has reached to Rs2,700 from Rs2,400.

The price of super fine flour was increased by Rs4 to Rs58 per kg, while 50kg bag is available at Rs2,900 with an increase of Rs200 per bag.

Likewise, the prices of flour were increased by Rs8 per kg in Hyderabad and Rs7 in Sukkur.

Sources said that the prices increased due to surge in wheat prices. The wheat witnessed an increase of Rs4 to reach Rs48/kg.

