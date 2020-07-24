UrduPoint.com
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:18 PM

Flour prices are likely to go out of reach

The flour grinders have increased Rs 2 against grinding of per kilogram flour in the city while bread association has also hinted to increase the price of bread and “naan”.  

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 24th, 2020) Flour grinders increased cost of flour grinding, taking the price of to Rs 70 per kilogram here in Lahore.

The reports said that the grinders increased cost due to increase in utility bills and for the increasing price of wheat in different parts of the province.

The price of 40 kilogram wheat reached to record high of Rs 2200.

The common citizens are suffering due to high rates of flour, wheat and subsequently high rates of bread and “naan”.

“We can’t afford per Kg flour against Rs 70,” said Muhammad Hanif, a resident of Mozzang, pointing out that the government policies and incapability have made their lives miserable.

“Everything of daily use is literally out of reach,” said Hanif, cursing the PTI government. Hanif who works at a local factory which is also closed due to Coronavirus strongly criticized the PTI government and Prime Minister Imran Khan for causing huge inflation in the country.

“This [PTI government] is just killing us,” said Parveen Anjum, a resident of Shadman area.

She said that PM Imran Khan had promised to kill the poverty but cleared now that he wanted to kill it by killing the poor.

“Per Kg flour against Rs 70, my God!,” Parveen cried, questioning that how it could be purchased daily.

“You know vegetables, spices and other things of daily used are already out of reach, so how could we buy such expensive flour?, Parveen Anjum asked.

“This government must go now. Believe me they have forced to commit suicide,” she cursed the government, pointing out that which thing was possible to buy these days.

“You can’t afford even a piece of soap. A normal single piece of soap is against Rs 60,” said the woman.

She also stated that utility bills including gas and electricity were touching the sky. Medicine prices and clothes were already unaffordable, she added.

The inflation has badly stricken the citizens besides the challenges caused by Coronavirus in the country. The prices of daily used items touched the sky despite the tall claims of the Prime Minister.

